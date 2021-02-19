California power sector emissions fall in 2020 amid pandemic restrictions

Published 19:26 on February 19, 2021 / Last updated at 19:26 on February 19, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California electricity sector emissions declined in 2020 due to lower overall consumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while CO2 output appeared slightly lower to begin 2021, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data.