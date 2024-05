Xpansiv looks to connect to the world via open access to market services

Published 07:00 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 18:56 on May 13, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Xpansiv is expanding its horizons with a new service to provide open access to the company’s automated settlement and portfolio management, the company announced Tuesday.