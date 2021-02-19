Capital Power opts for TIER fund payments over offsets at Alberta coal unit

Electricity generator Capital Power is choosing to pay the excess emissions charge under Alberta's Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) for one of its coal-fired units rather than surrender carbon credits for its 2020 obligations, the company said Friday.