Capital Power opts for TIER fund payments over offsets at Alberta coal unit
Published 19:46 on February 19, 2021 / Last updated at 19:46 on February 19, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Electricity generator Capital Power is choosing to pay the excess emissions charge under Alberta's Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) for one of its coal-fired units rather than surrender carbon credits for its 2020 obligations, the company said Friday.
