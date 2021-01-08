Americas > California emitters, speculators kept CCA holdings firm in first few 2021 trading sessions

California emitters, speculators kept CCA holdings firm in first few 2021 trading sessions

Published 21:39 on January 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:39 on January 8, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Compliance entities and speculators held their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings mostly firm across the first several trading sessions of 2021, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.

Compliance entities and speculators held their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings mostly firm across the first several trading sessions of 2021, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software