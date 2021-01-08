Smaller snowpack could impact California hydroelectricity generation, as December power usage falls

Published 21:45 on January 8, 2021 / Last updated at 22:38 on January 8, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California’s snowpack remains below historic averages and could limit future low-carbon hydroelectric generation, while overall power consumption dropped slightly in December across the Golden State as Governor Gavin Newsom re-imposed measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, data shows.