Smaller snowpack could impact California hydroelectricity generation, as December power usage falls
Published 21:45 on January 8, 2021 / Last updated at 22:38 on January 8, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California’s snowpack remains below historic averages and could limit future low-carbon hydroelectric generation, while overall power consumption dropped slightly in December across the Golden State as Governor Gavin Newsom re-imposed measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, data shows.
