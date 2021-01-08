Incoming US Senate agriculture chair to prioritise voluntary carbon market bill -report
Published 15:52 on January 8, 2021 / Last updated at 15:57 on January 8, 2021 / Americas, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The future Democratic chair of the US Senate agriculture committee will focus on passing bipartisan legislation in the new Congress to help rural stakeholders voluntarily participate in carbon markets, according to a media report.
