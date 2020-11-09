Offset participants back suggestions from California protocol task force, as EJ groups assail draft report

Published November 9, 2020

California Carbon Offset (CCO) market stakeholders threw their weight behind a committee report released last month that would reduce offset invalidation periods and allow regulated entities to trade compliance limits, though environmental justice (EJ) organisations called for the state to suspend the credit programme pending a further review, according to public comments.