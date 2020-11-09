California Carbon Offset (CCO) market stakeholders threw their weight behind a committee report released last month that would reduce offset invalidation periods and allow regulated entities to trade compliance limits, though environmental justice (EJ) organisations called for the state to suspend the credit programme pending a further review, according to public comments.
Offset participants back suggestions from California protocol task force, as EJ groups assail draft report
California Carbon Offset (CCO) market stakeholders threw their weight behind a committee report released last month that would reduce offset invalidation periods and allow regulated entities to trade compliance limits, though environmental justice (EJ) organisations called for the state to suspend the credit programme pending a further review, according to public comments.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.