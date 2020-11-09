ANALYSIS: Biden election win presents numerous climate policy opportunities, though challenges loom
Published 23:50 on November 9, 2020 / Last updated at 23:50 on November 9, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The projected presidential victory of Democratic nominee Joe Biden this weekend opens the door for the US government to take swift action on domestic and global climate policy during the first days of his administration, although a potentially divided Congress could stifle some of the progress necessary to achieve rapid and deep decarbonisation.
The projected presidential victory of Democratic nominee Joe Biden this weekend opens the door for the US government to take swift action on domestic and global climate policy during the first days of his administration, but a potentially divided Congress could stifle some of the progress necessary to achieve rapid and deep decarbonisation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.