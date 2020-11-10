Carney taskforce seeks exchange listings for voluntary offsets
Published 10:49 on November 10, 2020 / Last updated at 15:28 on November 10, 2020 / International, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The global voluntary carbon market should be standardised to allow credits to list on exchanges to help massively scale up and meet Paris Agreement climate goals, according to a draft consultation launched Tuesday by a private-sector taskforce steered by UN climate finance envoy Mark Carney.
