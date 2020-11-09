INTERVIEW: Carney-led voluntary CO2 market taskforce “barking up the wrong tree”, says South Pole boss
Published 22:00 on November 9, 2020 / Last updated at 01:26 on November 10, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
On the eve of the release of an expert report that could help revolutionise the “murky” global voluntary carbon market, the head of South Pole - one of the world’s biggest offset developers - says the authoring taskforce led by former Bank of England head Mark Carney is "barking up the wrong tree" and should be focused more on how to significantly raise prices than on creating benchmarks or improving transparency.
