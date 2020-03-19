NA Markets: CCAs crumble as speculators unwind positions, RGGI careens to 21-mth low

Published 22:09 on March 19, 2020 / Last updated at 23:16 on March 19, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices fell dramatically this week as financial entities unloaded positions due to growing fears of a global recession and the bearish WCI emissions impact from the coronavirus pandemic, while RGGI allowances (RGA) sank to their lowest level since mid-2018.