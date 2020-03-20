California governor’s shelter-in-place order likely to weigh on carbon prices

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) issued a statewide ordered for all residents to “shelter in place” on Thursday amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, with the decision likely to reduce emissions in the state’s cap-and-trade programme.