California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) issued a statewide order for all residents to “shelter in place” on Thursday amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, with the decision likely to reduce emissions in the state’s cap-and-trade programme.
California governor’s shelter-in-place order likely to weigh on carbon prices
