RFS Market: RIN prices bounce after coronavirus impacts take toll

Published 21:45 on March 19, 2020 / Last updated at 22:37 on March 19, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices rose on Thursday after the economic impacts of the COVID-19 virus pushed prices under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) to a nearly two-month low earlier this week.