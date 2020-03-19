Africa > Verra seeks clarifications, changes on aviation offset restrictions under CORSIA

Published 21:32 on March 19, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:36 on March 19, 2020  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Offset standard developer and manager Verra is planning a series of alterations to its Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) project types that the ICAO Council declined to approve for use under the international aviation offset system CORSIA.

