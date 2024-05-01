Clean Energy Regulator’s oversight of ACCU Scheme “largely effective”, audit finds
Published 01:38 on May 1, 2024 / Last updated at 01:38 on May 1, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
The Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) has found the Clean Energy Regulator’s (CER) supervision of the country’s carbon market to be “largely effective”, but noted opportunities to address weaknesses in its information systems used to administer the scheme.
The Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) has found the Clean Energy Regulator’s (CER) supervision of the country’s carbon market to be “largely effective”, but noted opportunities to address weaknesses in its information systems used to administer the scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.