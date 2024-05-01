Clean Energy Regulator’s oversight of ACCU Scheme “largely effective”, audit finds

Published 01:38 on May 1, 2024 / Last updated at 01:38 on May 1, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

The Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) has found the Clean Energy Regulator’s (CER) supervision of the country’s carbon market to be “largely effective”, but noted opportunities to address weaknesses in its information systems used to administer the scheme.