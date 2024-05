Australia’s biggest CRC looks to help agriculture sector reach net zero

Published 07:53 on May 21, 2024 / Last updated at 07:53 on May 21, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

An Australian research group will begin receiving A$87 million ($57 mln) in federal government funding in July as part of efforts to transition the country’s agriculture sector to net zero emissions, a conference heard Tuesday.