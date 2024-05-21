Timber province in Argentina poised to issue carbon credits under world’s “most advanced” subnational J-REDD+ programme
Published 22:32 on May 21, 2024 / Last updated at 23:15 on May 21, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
An Argentine province that saw timber-driven growth over the past decade expects to issue large volumes of credits from jurisdictional nested REDD+ (JNR), making it the subnational locale with the most progress under Verra's JNR framework to date, according to the voluntary carbon standard.
An Argentine province that saw timber-driven growth over the past decade expects to issue large volumes of credits from jurisdictional nested REDD+ (JNR), making it the subnational locale with the most progress under Verra's JNR framework to date, according to the voluntary carbon standard.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.