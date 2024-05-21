Timber province in Argentina poised to issue carbon credits under world’s “most advanced” subnational J-REDD+ programme

Published 22:32 on May 21, 2024 / Last updated at 23:15 on May 21, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

An Argentine province that saw timber-driven growth over the past decade expects to issue large volumes of credits from jurisdictional nested REDD+ (JNR), making it the subnational locale with the most progress under Verra's JNR framework to date, according to the voluntary carbon standard.