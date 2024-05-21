Euro Markets: EUAs rise to four-month high as gas hedging drives market higher after quiet start

Published 17:20 on May 21, 2024 / Last updated at 17:20 on May 21, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices extended their gains to a new four-month high on Tuesday, as early profit-taking in thin trading gave way to a strong rally, driven largely by rising natural gas prices ahead of the expiry of the June options contract later this week, while UK Allowance prices hovered near yesterday's four-month high amid continued healthy demand.