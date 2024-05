Japanese startup raises $1.5 mln in seed funding for completing DAC prototype, business expansion

Published 08:22 on May 1, 2024 / Last updated at 08:22 on May 1, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Japan, Voluntary

A Tokyo-based direct air capture (DAC) startup has raised 250 million yen ($1.5 mln) in seed funding to complete the prototype of its DAC system and business expansion, the firm announced.