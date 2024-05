Project developer, financial advisory launch facility to fund NBS in Amazon, Africa

Published 06:39 on May 1, 2024 / Last updated at 06:39 on May 1, 2024 / Africa, Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A carbon project developer and international financial advisory have teamed up to launch an early-stage funding facility to invest in nature-based solutions in the Amazon and Africa, they announced Tuesday.