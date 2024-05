UK confirms will not carry over emissions ‘surplus’ to fourth carbon budget

Published 15:10 on May 21, 2024 / Last updated at 15:10 on May 21, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, UK ETS

The British government confirmed that it will not carry over any so-called 'surplus' emissions from its 2018-22 carbon budget into the current fourth iteration in a statement Tuesday.