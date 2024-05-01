US federal court denies petition from green groups against California Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant’s license renewal exemption
Published 02:33 on May 1, 2024 / Last updated at 02:33 on May 1, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US
A panel of judges from a US federal court denied a petition on Monday from a network of green groups against the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) decision to grant an exemption to review California Diablo Canyon’s federal license renewal.
A panel of judges from a US federal court denied a petition on Monday from a network of green groups against the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) decision to grant an exemption to review California Diablo Canyon’s federal license renewal.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.