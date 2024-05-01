US federal court denies petition from green groups against California Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant’s license renewal exemption

Published 02:33 on May 1, 2024 / Last updated at 02:33 on May 1, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US

A panel of judges from a US federal court denied a petition on Monday from a network of green groups against the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) decision to grant an exemption to review California Diablo Canyon’s federal license renewal.