Mexican community stakeholders in voluntary carbon market accuse regulators of overreach

Published 01:13 on May 1, 2024 / Last updated at 01:29 on May 1, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, International, Mexico, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Over two dozen local Mexican communities involved in the forestry voluntary carbon market (VCM) sent a letter Wednesday decrying a government proposal that would regulate VCM activities in the latest episode of a regulatory saga begun early this year.