Global biodiversity fund ringfences over $70 mln for new round of grants

The Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF) has approved a new round of grants, planning to deliver over $70 million for 18 new projects.

The allocation will fund action aligned with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) in 21 countries, including 13 least developed countries and small island developing states, spanning Africa, Latin America, and Asia, according to the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

The fund, administered by GEF, launched last August in a bid to support GBF implementation and approved its first round of grants in March, totalling nearly $40 mln for activities in Brazil, Gabon, and Mexico.

Together, the two rounds set aside $110 mln for 22 projects in 24 countries, with 35% of this funding expected to support biodiversity action by Indigenous Peoples and local communities.

“The approval of these grants shows the new fund commitment to allocating resources efficiently to impactful projects that will promote inclusiveness,” said GEF CEO and chairperson Carlos Manuel Rodriguez.

SECOND ROUND

The second round of grants includes projects from six GEF implementing agencies: the Asian Development Bank, Conservation International, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Bank, and WWF-US.

The largest share of the allocation will support Peru with $12.5 mln in delivering Target 3 of the GBF in the country, which aims to conserve 30% of land and sea by 2030. The project, led by WWF-US, will focus on the Northern Transversal Economic Corridor of Peru.

Over $7 mln will go towards strengthening transboundary conserved area management of the Sangha Irl-National (TNS), a transborder forest of 27,000 square kilometres straddling Cameroon, the Central African Republic, and the Republic of Congo.

Another $7 mln grant will fund a UNDP project in Indonesia designed to enhance co-benefits of conservation and protected area management through a wildlife-based ecotourism strategy.

As well, $6.5 mln will go towards a community-based conservation project led by FAO in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The remaining grants will support projects in Angola, Belize, Cambodia, Central African Republic, Fiji, Jordan, Kenya, Mozambique, Nauru, Palau, the Philippines, Samoa, Senegal, South Africa, Suriname, and Tonga.

While the GBFF governing body is progressing towards the full implementation of the fund, countries are still falling short in adequately contributing to its capitalisation.

To date, the fund received contributions from six countries: Canada, Germany, Japan, Luxembourg, Spain, and the UK.

During its first meeting in February, the GEF Council approved $203 mln in spending to support climate adaptation in the world’s most vulnerable countries, as well as $916 mln on efforts to tackle biodiversity loss, climate change, and pollution.

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

