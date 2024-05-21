Voluntary carbon market focus shifts away from REDD towards forestry management in developed countries, study finds

Published 09:08 on May 21, 2024 / Last updated at 09:08 on May 21, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The international voluntary carbon market has seen a priority change in offset project implementation over the past decade, with forest management solutions in developed nations attracting more attention from developers at the expense of REDD+ projects, researchers have found.