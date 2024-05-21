Australia launches interim process for ACCU method proposals

Published 01:46 on May 21, 2024 / Last updated at 03:39 on May 21, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

The Australian government on Tuesday put the call out for expressions of interest (EOI) for market participants to propose methodologies to generate Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs), in line with recommendations of the Chubb Review.