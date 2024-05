CO2 removal firm raises $50 mln, commences operations in its first DAC facility

Published 00:38 on May 21, 2024 / Last updated at 00:38 on May 21, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US, Voluntary

A US-based CO2 removal company on Monday announced the closure of its series B funding following a $50 million raise, also revealing that its first direct air capture (DAC) facility is now operational.