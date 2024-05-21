Early Article 6 carbon credits on sale above $20 ahead of series of auctions for ITMOs
Published 16:24 on May 21, 2024 / Last updated at 16:24 on May 21, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Around half a million reforestation credits from a project in Kenya are being marketed for sale currently under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement as part of a partnership between a new Qatar-based centre and a marketplace to spearhead the auctions of sovereign credits in the run up to 2030.
Around half a million reforestation credits from a project in Kenya are being marketed for sale currently under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement as part of a partnership between a new Qatar-based centre and a marketplace to spearhead the auctions of sovereign credits in the run up to 2030.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.