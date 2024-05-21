Early Article 6 carbon credits on sale above $20 ahead of series of auctions for ITMOs

Published 16:24 on May 21, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay

Around half a million reforestation credits from a project in Kenya are being marketed for sale currently under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement as part of a partnership between a new Qatar-based centre and a marketplace to spearhead the auctions of sovereign credits in the run up to 2030.