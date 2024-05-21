Carbon pricing revenues exceed $100 bln for first time in 2023, still not aligned with Paris -World Bank
Published 16:39 on May 21, 2024 / Last updated at 16:39 on May 21, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
Carbon pricing revenues have exceeded $100 billion for the first time, the World Bank said in an annual analysis, though levels continue to fall short of the ambition needed to achieve the Paris Agreement goals.
