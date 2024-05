European cement group targets 37% drop in production emissions in updated net zero plan

Published 13:06 on May 21, 2024

The European Cement Association (CEMBUREAU) aims to reduce production emissions 37% by 2030 and by 50% down the value chain, as per an updated net zero roadmap published Tuesday.