California gasoline sales continue to decline, diesel gains again in February

Published 00:04 on May 22, 2024 / Last updated at 00:04 on May 22, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US

California gasoline consumption continued its year-on-year (YoY) decline in February, as diesel sales increased for the second straight month, state data published Tuesday showed.