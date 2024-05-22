Research finds only 35% of analysed ARR projects restore native ecosystem

Published 00:15 on May 22, 2024 / Last updated at 00:15 on May 22, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Only 35% of afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR) initiatives within the voluntary carbon market (VCM) reviewed by a US-based carbon management firm was found to revert ecosystem degradation, the company said Tuesday.