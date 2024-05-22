PREVIEW: Outlook firms ahead of rescheduled WCI Q2 auction
Published 00:00 on May 22, 2024 / Last updated at 00:00 on May 22, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US
The California-Quebec current vintage carbon auction scheduled for May 22 is expected to clear in line with or at a slight discount to front-month California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices, above predictions made before the postponement of the Q2 sale.
