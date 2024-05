UK waste-to-energy operator announces delivery plan for millions of carbon removals

Published 10:59 on May 1, 2024 / Last updated at 10:59 on May 1, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, UK ETS, Voluntary

A UK-based waste-to-energy operator has announced plans to deliver 1.2 million tonnes of carbon removals across the UK by 2039, helping the country on its path to net zero by mid-century.