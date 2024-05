Payment firm hikes carbon price and pours funding into carbon removal projects

Published 11:33 on May 1, 2024 / Last updated at 11:33 on May 1, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Africa, Americas, EMEA, Voluntary

An online payment service company has doubled its internal carbon tax to $200, enabling the company to donate $2 million that will go to 13 carbon removal startups, the firm announced on Wednesday.