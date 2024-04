LCFS net credit surplus rises to new records in Q4

Published 00:50 on May 1, 2024 / Last updated at 00:50 on May 1, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard's (LCFS) cumulative surplus bank once again soared to new heights as net credits for the last quarter of 2023 rose to record levels, according to state data published Tuesday.