RWE fossil generation slump continues with 20% drop in Q1

Published 11:43 on May 1, 2024 / Last updated at 11:43 on May 1, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

RWE's fossil power generation covered by the EU ETS fell a further 20% year-on-year in the first three months of 2024, according to preliminary data published by the utility, even after its annual output dropped over one-quarter in 2023.