Partnership to provide best practices guidance, advance voluntary carbon market in Yucatan
Published 20:25 on April 30, 2024 / Last updated at 20:25 on April 30, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Mexico, Nature-based, Voluntary
The Voluntary Carbon Market Integrity Initiative (VCMI), in collaboration with the Yucatan government and global advisory firm Climate Focus, has announced a new partnership to establish best practice guidelines for voluntary carbon market (VCM) projects in the Mexican state.
