High taxpayer cost, minimal industrial participation plague Canada’s C$8 bln decarbonisation fund -report

Published 23:14 on April 30, 2024 / Last updated at 23:14 on April 30, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada

Ineffective management and incomplete data collection in Canada’s Net Zero Accelerator Initiative cost taxpayers upwards of C$523 ($380) per tonne of emissions reductions, while only two of the country's large emitters have committed to the programme, according to the Office of the Auditor General.