EU Market: Virus-thrashed EUA prices rebound after five-day sell-off, but some see more downside ahead

Published 18:43 on March 19, 2020 / Last updated at 19:19 on March 19, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

EU carbon prices rebounded somewhat on Thursday following five days of huge losses, but the gains appeared short-lived as EUAs sank back and some experts predicted more coronavirus-fuelled downside to come.