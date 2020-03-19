EU Market: Virus-thrashed EUA prices rebound after five-day sell-off, but some see more downside ahead

EU carbon prices rebounded on Thursday following five days of huge losses, but the gains appeared short-lived as EUAs sank back and some experts predicted more coronavirus-fuelled downside to come.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.