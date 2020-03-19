Poland to push for emergency EU ETS changes if virus impact persists

Published 16:53 on March 19, 2020 / Last updated at 17:18 on March 19, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Poland may propose emergency EU reforms including ETS changes, the country's climate ministry told Polish state media on Thursday, aiming to reduce the burden on its economy as it comes under intense strain due to the coronavirus.