California targets June 1 start date for LCFS price cap

Published 16:03 on February 4, 2020 / Last updated at 00:02 on February 5, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) price ceiling will take effect on June 1 and increase annually on that date, according to a revised rulemaking package released by state regulator ARB on Monday.