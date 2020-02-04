Oregon alters fuel sector phase-in for WCI-modelled cap-and-trade proposal

Oregon could regulate transportation sector emissions across 18 geographic areas in 2025 under the state's carbon market bill, as Democrats made a variety of other proposed changes in the hopes of bolstering GOP support for the controversial legislation.
Oregon could regulate transportation sector emissions across 18 geographic areas in 2025 under the state’s carbon market bill, as Democrats made a variety of other proposed changes in the hopes of bolstering GOP support for the controversial legislation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this. More information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.