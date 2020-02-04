Oregon alters fuel sector phase-in for WCI-modelled cap-and-trade proposal

Oregon could regulate transportation sector emissions across 18 geographic areas in 2025 under the state's carbon market bill, as Democrats made a variety of other proposed changes in the hopes of bolstering GOP support for the controversial legislation.