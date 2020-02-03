Vermont Democrats back TCI programme, await final cap-and-trade structure

Published 22:13 on February 3, 2020

Vermont Democratic legislators are supportive of the proposed Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) fuel sector carbon market, but they will likely wait until the final structure of the ETS is released before deciding whether to pass legislation requiring the state’s participation.