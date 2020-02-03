Top LCFS credit holder sheds position in Q3, data shows

Published 21:15 on February 3, 2020 / Last updated at 21:15 on February 3, 2020

The largest holder of California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits reduced its share of the surplus bank volume during the third quarter, while the number two entity offset that trend by bolstering its own position, state data shows.