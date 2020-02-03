Five Massachusetts generators above 2019 GWSA limits as allowance surplus grows

Published 20:59 on February 3, 2020 / Last updated at 23:01 on February 3, 2020

Five Massachusetts-based power plants exceeded their annual CO2 limit under the state’s Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade programme last year, but data suggests that surplus allowances in circulation will enable those facilities to meet their upcoming compliance deadline.