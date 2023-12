COP28: World Bank eyes Q1 auction of REDD credits under FCPF programme, expects 126 mln issued by 2028

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The World Bank plans to conduct an initial auction of carbon credits generated via select Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) countries by the end of Q1 next year, as it pursues a scaling up of the programme to a value of $2.5 billion and considers other sectors for future credit generation.