Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:12 on December 1, 2023 / Last updated at 13:12 on December 1, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices held on to early gains as December began, with the market supported by the first premium in a daily auction for more than two weeks, while energy prices rose for a second day as renewables output was below typical levels and temperatures remain low.