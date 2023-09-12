Australia’s Woodside secures CCS ties with trio of Japanese firms

Published 13:12 on September 12, 2023 / Last updated at 13:12 on September 12, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan, Other APAC / No Comments

Australian oil and gas company Woodside has expanded its cross-border carbon, capture, and storage (CCS) value chain plans through a deal with three Japanese companies.