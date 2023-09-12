Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Australia’s Woodside secures CCS ties with trio of Japanese firms
Published 13:12 on September 12, 2023 / Last updated at 13:12 on September 12, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan, Other APAC / No Comments
Australian oil and gas company Woodside has expanded its cross-border carbon, capture, and storage (CCS) value chain plans through a deal with three Japanese companies.
