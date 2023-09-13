Australia Market Roundup: More than half of surveyed companies say Australia will need carbon credits to achieve net zero, as ACCUs rebound

Published 09:03 on September 13, 2023 / Last updated at 09:18 on September 13, 2023 / Stian Reklev / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

A survey of over 200 companies released Wednesday showed that over half of the respondents believe Australia will need to buy carbon credits to meet its net zero goals and most of them have or will buy offsets themselves, as Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) rebounded over the past few days after a dip late last week.